Kentavious Caldwell-Pope News: Displays two-way play in win
Caldwell-Pope ended with 13 points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block over 33 minutes in Thursday's 109-97 win over Washington.
Caldwell-Pope had his hands on multiple areas of Thursday's contest, recording a team-high-tying pair of steals while finishing second among Magic players in assists and ending as one of four players with a double-digit point total. Caldwell-Pope has been hot as of late, reaching double figures in scoring in three straight contests while recording at least two steals in two straight appearances.
