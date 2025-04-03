Fantasy Basketball
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope headshot

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope News: Displays two-way play in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Caldwell-Pope ended with 13 points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block over 33 minutes in Thursday's 109-97 win over Washington.

Caldwell-Pope had his hands on multiple areas of Thursday's contest, recording a team-high-tying pair of steals while finishing second among Magic players in assists and ending as one of four players with a double-digit point total. Caldwell-Pope has been hot as of late, reaching double figures in scoring in three straight contests while recording at least two steals in two straight appearances.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
