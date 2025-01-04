Kentavious Caldwell-Pope News: Drains three treys Friday

Caldwell-Pope recorded 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt), one rebound, two assists, one block and two steals over 33 minutes during Friday's 106-97 win over Toronto.

Caldwell-Pope has had a subpar season for his standards in 2024-25, but the veteran sharpshooter needs to do better offensively for Orlando amid their rush of injuries, especially after missing Jalen Suggs (back) Friday. He's showing signs of turning things around, though, as he's reached the 15-point mark while making multiple treys in his two outings since the calendar flipped to 2025. This is just the second time all season long he's scored at least 15 points in two or more consecutive outings, but he might be in line for a bigger role on offense as long as the Magic remain as depleted as they're right now.