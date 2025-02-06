Fantasy Basketball
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope News: Good to go Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 6, 2025 at 5:11pm

Caldwell-Pope (hamstring) is available in Thursday's game against the Nuggets, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

After being listed as questionable, Caldwell-Pope will shake off left hamstring soreness and be available Thursday to occupy his usual role in Orlando's starting lineup. However, the veteran swingman has been slumping lately, shooting 39.5 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from deep over his last six outings. Caldwell-Pope also hasn't reached double-digit scoring figures in any of these contests.

