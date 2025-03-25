Kentavious Caldwell-Pope News: Muted performance in win

Caldwell-Pope had nine points (3-6 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes during Monday's 118-106 victory over the Lakers.

Caldwell-Pope's streak of four straight games with double-digit points came to an end Monday. The veteran guard has fared well overall in 10 March appearances, posting averages of 10.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.8 three-pointers on 53.2 percent shooting from the field and 45.0 percent from beyond the arc.