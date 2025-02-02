Kentavious Caldwell-Pope News: Not on injury report for Monday

Caldwell-Pope (rest) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against Golden State.

Caldwell-Pope got the night off in Saturday's loss to the Jazz due to rest purposes, though he is expected to return to action Monday. Over his last five appearances, the veteran swingman has averaged 8.8 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 33.6 minutes per contest. In that five-game span, he has shot 45.7 percent from the field and 26.3 percent from downtown.