Kentavious Caldwell-Pope News: Productive again despite loss

Caldwell-Pope recorded 19 points (8-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals over 32 minutes during Thursday's 125-123 loss to Chicago.

Caldwell-Pope scored at least 12 points for the third straight game, continuing to provide the Magic with an alternative option on the offensive end. While the recent production has been nice, the same cannot be said for the team record. Orlando has lost five consecutive games, two of which came to the lowly Raptors.