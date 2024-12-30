Kentavious Caldwell-Pope News: Rough outing in win

Caldwell-Pope struggled in the win against the Nets. The veteran guard went 2-for-9 from the field and missed all three of his three-point attempts, finishing with five points, five assists, two steals and a block in 34 minutes.

Caldwell-Pope has had a very up-and-down season with the Magic. He's found it difficult to consistently make an offensive impact, averaging 8.7 points per game, the second-worst average of his career, dating back to his rookie season.