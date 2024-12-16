Fantasy Basketball
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope News: Scores just four points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Caldwell-Pope supplied four points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 100-91 loss to the Knicks.

Caldwell-Pope's low usage rate could be frustrating for his fantasy managers, especially with Franz Wagner (oblique) and Paolo Banchero (oblique) sidelined. He's been ice cold in December, posting averages of 7.6 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.4 three-pointers on 38.5 percent shooting over his last seven games.

