Kentavious Caldwell-Pope News: Scores season-high 24 points

Caldwell-Pope closed Wednesday's 133-119 victory over Chicago with 24 points (8-13 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, two assists and four steals across 34 minutes.

Caldwell-Pope delivered his best performance of the season Wednesday -- and by a wide margin. The veteran has had significant shooting struggles all season long, but he surpassed the 10-point mark for the first time since Nov. 6 with an efficient display that included a season-high six threes made. The Magic could use Caldwell-Pope's shooting prowess from the backcourt, though. The veteran is shooting a mere 37.1 percent from the field, including 26.7 percent from three-point range, this season.