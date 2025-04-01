Kentavious Caldwell-Pope News: Season high in triples Tuesday

Caldwell-Pope posted 23 points (8-11 FG, 7-9 3Pt), three assists, three steals and one rebound across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 116-105 win over the Spurs.

Caldwell-Pope logged at least 20 points for just the fifth time on the season, marking his first 20-plus-point performance since Jan. 21. The veteran guard was extremely efficient from the field while recording a season-high seven three-pointers, and he has shot 60.0 percent from downtown over his last five appearances. Caldwell-Pope also tied the game-high mark in steals, racking up multiple swipes for the 27th time in 73 regular-season appearances.