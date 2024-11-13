Kentavious Caldwell-Pope News: Shooting woes continue

Caldwell-Pope supplied six points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and three assists across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 114-89 victory over Charlotte.

Caldwell-Pope hasn't been able to step up with Paolo Banchero (oblique) sidelined, and the veteran guard has struggled massively with his shot from three-point range. In other words, his offensive contributions are minimal when he's not knocking down shots from beyond the arc. Through 12 games this season, Caldwell-Pope is averaging just 6.8 points per game while shooting a woeful 20.8 percent from deep.