Keon Ellis headshot

Keon Ellis Injury: Added to injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Ellis is questionable for Friday's game against Detroit due to a left index finger fracture.

Ellis presumably suffered the injury at some point during Wednesday's game against Milwaukee, though it appears he plans to try to play through the fracture. He'll likely test the injury during shootaround and pre-game warmups to see if he's able to suit up for Friday.

Keon Ellis
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keon Ellis See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keon Ellis See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
25 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
28 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
39 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 4
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
53 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 28
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
60 days ago