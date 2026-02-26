Keon Ellis Injury: Added to injury report
Ellis is questionable for Friday's game against Detroit due to a left index finger fracture.
Ellis presumably suffered the injury at some point during Wednesday's game against Milwaukee, though it appears he plans to try to play through the fracture. He'll likely test the injury during shootaround and pre-game warmups to see if he's able to suit up for Friday.
