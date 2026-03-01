Keon Ellis headshot

Keon Ellis Injury: Available to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Ellis (finger) is listed as available for Sunday's game against the Nets.

Ellis has been cleared to return after missing one game with a left index finger fracture. While James Harden (thumb) is also expected to return to the lineup Sunday, Ellis should still see a healthy workload in a backcourt that remains without Donovan Mitchell (groin).

Keon Ellis
Cleveland Cavaliers
