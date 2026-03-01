Keon Ellis Injury: Available to play Sunday
Ellis (finger) is listed as available for Sunday's game against the Nets.
Ellis has been cleared to return after missing one game with a left index finger fracture. While James Harden (thumb) is also expected to return to the lineup Sunday, Ellis should still see a healthy workload in a backcourt that remains without Donovan Mitchell (groin).
