Keon Ellis headshot

Keon Ellis Injury: Exits to locker room vs. Hornets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Ellis exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent right ankle injury in the second quarter of Monday's game against the Hornets, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Ellis appeared to roll his right ankle after coming down on an opposing player's foot. The 25-year-old initially indicated that he wanted to stay in the game, though he eventually asked to be subbed out, per Anderson. Markelle Fultz could see an uptick in playing time the rest of the way if Ellis is unable to return.

