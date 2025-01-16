Fantasy Basketball
Keon Ellis headshot

Keon Ellis Injury: Heads to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Ellis went to the locker room during the third quarter of Thursday's game against the Rockets with an apparent right ankle injury, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Ellis went down and appeared to be in a lot of pain after stepping on Domantas Sabonis' foot, which led him to roll his right ankle. It's unclear if the former Alabama standout will be able to return to the contest.

Keon Ellis
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
