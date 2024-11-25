Keon Ellis Injury: Heads to locker room Monday

Ellis (leg) went back to the locker room in Monday's game against the Thunder, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Ellis came up limping and went straight back to the bench before heading to the locker room with 4:36 remaining in the third quarter. The 24-year-old guard started for just the second time of the season Monday, and if he is unable to return Kevin Huerter will likely see an uptick in playing time the rest of the way.