Keon Ellis headshot

Keon Ellis Injury: Leaves early with ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 17, 2025 at 7:52am

Ellis (ankle) won't return to Thursday's game against the Rockets, Matt George of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Ellis left for the locker room in the third quarter after he appeared to tweak his right ankle when he stepped on the foot of teammate Domantas Sabonis. The Kings quickly ruled Ellis out from returning, and further tests will likely be needed to determine the severity of the injury. He recorded six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and one rebound in 11 minutes before checking out of the game.

Keon Ellis
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
