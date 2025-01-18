Keon Ellis Injury: Officially questionable for Sunday
Ellis (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Wizards.
The questionable tag was always the expectation for Ellis, who practiced Saturday and has a shot at being available for this matchup against Washington. Ellis exited Thursday's game versus the Rockets early due to an ankle injury, and a decision on his status will be made closer to Sunday's 9 p.m. ET tipoff.
