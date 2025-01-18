Fantasy Basketball
Keon Ellis

Keon Ellis Injury: Practices Saturday, iffy for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 18, 2025

Ellis (ankle) fully participated in Saturday's practice and will be listed as Sunday's game versus the Wizards, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Ellis exited Thursday's game versus the Rockets early due to an ankle injury. However, the 24-year-old guard appears to have avoided a serious injury and could return to action as soon as Sunday's matchup with Washington.

Keon Ellis
Sacramento Kings

