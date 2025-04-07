Fantasy Basketball
Keon Ellis Injury: Questionable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Ellis is questionable for Monday's game versus Detroit with right hand soreness.

Ellis logged 40 minutes in Sunday's 120-113 win over the Cavaliers with 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and four steals, but he apparently tweaked his hand in the process. Therefore, a maintenance day could be on the table for the second leg of this back-to-back set. If Ellis is held out, Markelle Fultz and Devin Carter could see an uptick in minutes for the Kings.

