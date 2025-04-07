Keon Ellis Injury: Questionable for Monday
Ellis is questionable for Monday's game versus Detroit with right hand soreness.
Ellis logged 40 minutes in Sunday's 120-113 win over the Cavaliers with 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and four steals, but he apparently tweaked his hand in the process. Therefore, a maintenance day could be on the table for the second leg of this back-to-back set. If Ellis is held out, Markelle Fultz and Devin Carter could see an uptick in minutes for the Kings.
