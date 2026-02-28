Keon Ellis Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Ellis (finger) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Nets.

Ellis is in danger of missing a second consecutive contest due to a left index finger fracture. However, if he's cleared to suit up, the 26-year-old guard would likely see increased minutes due to Donovan Mitchell (groin) being sidelined. Over his last five outings, Ellis has averaged 7.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks in 22.4 minutes per contest.