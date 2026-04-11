Keon Ellis headshot

Keon Ellis Injury: Ruled out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2026 at 3:19pm

Ellis is out for Sunday's game against the Wizards due to a left knee contusion.

James Harden (rest), Donovan Mitchell (ankle) and Dennis Schroder (rest) will also miss Sunday's regular-season finale, so Craig Porter should get all the minutes and shots he can handle. We would expect Ellis to return when the playoffs begin.

Keon Ellis
Cleveland Cavaliers
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