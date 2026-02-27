Keon Ellis headshot

Keon Ellis Injury: Ruled out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Ellis (finger) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pistons.

Ellis was initially listed as questionable for Friday's contest, though he'll be held out due to a left index finger fracture. His next opportunity to play will come Sunday against the Nets. With the 26-year-old guard joining Donovan Mitchell (groin) and James Harden (thumb) on the sidelines, Sam Merrill, Dennis Schroder and Craig Porter are likely to see increased playing time, while Tyrese Proctor could enter the rotation.

Keon Ellis
Cleveland Cavaliers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keon Ellis
