Keon Ellis Injury: Won't return Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2025 at 9:00pm

Ellis (ankle) won't return to Monday's game against the Hornets.

Ellis appeared to roll his ankle after landing on an opposing player's foot during the second quarter. He notched six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 3Pt) across nine minutes before exiting to the locker room. The 25-year-old reportedly planned to return during the second half, though he experienced an increase in soreness while putting shots up during the halftime break, per Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee. With Ellis on the shelf, Markelle Fultz will likely see an uptick in playing time the rest of the way.

