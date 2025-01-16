Fantasy Basketball
Keon Ellis headshot

Keon Ellis Injury: Won't return Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Ellis (ankle) won't return to Thursday's game against the Rockets, Matt George of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Ellis went to the locker room during the third quarter of Thursday's game with an apparent right ankle injury after stepping on Domantas Sabonis' foot. The Kings have been quick to rule him out from returning, and further tests will likely be needed to determine the severity of the injury.

Keon Ellis
Sacramento Kings
