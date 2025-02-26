Fantasy Basketball
Keon Ellis headshot

Keon Ellis News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2025 at 12:07pm

Ellis (ankle) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.

Ellis picked up a right ankle sprain during the second quarter of Monday's win over the Hornets and did not return, but was able to go through portions of practice Tuesday. The guard has put up averages of 9.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.1 three-pointers through 10 February appearances.

Keon Ellis
Sacramento Kings
