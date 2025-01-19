Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Keon Ellis headshot

Keon Ellis News: Available to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Ellis (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Wizards, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Ellis was listed as questionable due to a nagging ankle problem, but he'll give it a go Sunday and should see steady minutes off the bench. The former Alabama standout has started in six of his eight appearances this month, averaging 11.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 28.8 minutes per game.

Keon Ellis
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now