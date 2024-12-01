Fantasy Basketball
Keon Ellis headshot

Keon Ellis News: Back to bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 1, 2024 at 8:40pm

Ellis will come off the bench during Sunday's game against the Spurs, Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Ellis had started the last three games but will be moved back to a bench role with Malik Monk and DeMar DeRozan filling in the starting lineup. Ellis has averaged 9.2 points and 2.3 rebounds in 21.8 minutes per game over his last five games coming off the bench.

Keon Ellis
Sacramento Kings
