Keon Ellis News: Big night from long range

Ellis produced 20 points (7-12 FG, 6-11 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 124-116 loss to the Nuggets.

It's the first time since March 22 that Ellis has scored at least 20 points, while Wednesday represented his best performance from beyond the arc since he went 7-for-11 from three-point range against the Pelicans on Feb. 12. The third-year guard has started 11 straight games, averaging 9.4 points, 3.8 boards, 2.4 assists, 2.2 steals, 2.1 threes and 0.8 blocks over that span, and with Malik Monk (calf) potentially done for the year unless the Kings can advance out of the Play-In Tournament, Ellis will continue to be leaned on heavily in the backcourt.