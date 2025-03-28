Keon Ellis News: Career-high six steals in win

Ellis ended Thursday's 128-107 victory over the Trail Blazers with 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six steals, three rebounds, two assists and one block over 31 minutes.

The 25-year-old remained in the starting five Thursday, despite Malik Monk (illness) making his return from a three-game absence. Ellis scored in double figures for a fourth consecutive contest Thursday, and he racked up a game- and career-high mark in steals. The third-year combo guard has delivered a breakout season, averaging several career highs across the board. Additionally, Ellis has averaged 1.5 steals per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA this season.