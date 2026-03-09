Keon Ellis headshot

Keon Ellis News: Delivers 19 points off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 8:23pm

Ellis totaled 19 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), two rebounds and one steal in 26 minutes during Monday's 115-101 win over the 76ers.

Ellis was instrumental off the bench in this one and finished second on the team in scoring behind James Harden's 21-point night. This was an unexpected outburst from Ellis, who'd been held to 11 total points in his previous three appearances combined. Despite an impressive performance Monday, he's been unable to consistently produce for Cleveland, as he's been held to single figures in eight of his last 10 outings.

Keon Ellis
Cleveland Cavaliers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keon Ellis
