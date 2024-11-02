Keon Ellis News: Efficient scoring in win

Ellis had 12 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, two assists and one block across 19 minutes during Friday's 123-115 victory over the Hawks.

Ellis had his best scoring output of the season during Friday's win. The 24-year-old guard is averaging 5.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks in 15.5 minutes across his first four appearances in 2024-25. With Kevin Huerter (illness) out against Toronto on Saturday, Keon Ellis could slide into the starting five.