Keon Ellis News: Fares well off bench

Ellis racked up nine points (4-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one rebound, three assists and two steals across 23 minutes during Sunday's 121-113 loss to Oklahoma City.

Ellis made a strong impact off the bench and continues to play a key role for the second unit. Since joining Cleveland via trade, Ellis has averaged 21.4 minutes across five appearances with 5.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 three-pointers.