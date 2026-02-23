Keon Ellis headshot

Keon Ellis News: Fares well off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Ellis racked up nine points (4-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one rebound, three assists and two steals across 23 minutes during Sunday's 121-113 loss to Oklahoma City.

Ellis made a strong impact off the bench and continues to play a key role for the second unit. Since joining Cleveland via trade, Ellis has averaged 21.4 minutes across five appearances with 5.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 three-pointers.

Keon Ellis
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keon Ellis
