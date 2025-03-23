Keon Ellis News: Fills in with 20 points

Ellis finished Saturday's 114-108 loss to the Bucks with 20 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds and six assists in 37 minutes.

Ellis stepped in for Malik Monk (illness) and recorded his third-highest scoring total of the season during the defeat. Ellis has started 16 games this season and has provided ample backup support for the Kings. He's currently averaging career-best totals during his third-year in the pros, averaging 8.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals over 68 games.