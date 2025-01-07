Keon Ellis News: Fills up stat sheet in win

Ellis chipped in 17 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals over 49 minutes during Monday's 123-118 double-overtime win over the Heat.

Ellis got the job done on both ends of the floor during Monday's win against the Heat. The game against Miami was Ellis' fourth straight start and his best all-around performance as a starter this season.