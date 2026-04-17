Keon Ellis News: Good to go for Game 1
Ellis (knee) is off the injury report for Game 1 on Saturday versus the Hawks.
Ellis is all set for the start of the playoffs following a one-game absence in Cleveland's regular-season finale. The swingman should play a key role defensively, as he averaged 8.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals in 24.8 minutes per contest over 29 games after joining the Cavaliers ahead of the trade deadline.
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