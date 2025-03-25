Fantasy Basketball
Keon Ellis

Keon Ellis News: Impresses as starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Ellis finished Monday's 113-95 loss to Boston with 14 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals in 37 minutes.

Malik Monk (illness) missed his second straight game Monday, and Ellis once again made the most of his extended look. In his last two starts, Ellis has logged 37 minutes in each game with averages of 17.0 points, 5.0 assists, 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.5 three-pointers. It remains to be seen if Monk will play Tuesday against the Thunder.

Keon Ellis
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
