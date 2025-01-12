Keon Ellis News: Leads bench in scoring in victory
Ellis supplied eight points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal in 20 minutes during Sunday's 124-119 win over the Bulls.
Ellis returned to the Kings bench Sunday with the return of De'Aaron Fox (hip), leading all second unit players in scoring over a bench-leading minute total in a winning effort. Ellis has provided a nice lift to Sacramento as of late, posting at least eight points in four of his last five contests and in 16 outings so far this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now