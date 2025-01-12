Keon Ellis News: Leads bench in scoring in victory

Ellis supplied eight points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal in 20 minutes during Sunday's 124-119 win over the Bulls.

Ellis returned to the Kings bench Sunday with the return of De'Aaron Fox (hip), leading all second unit players in scoring over a bench-leading minute total in a winning effort. Ellis has provided a nice lift to Sacramento as of late, posting at least eight points in four of his last five contests and in 16 outings so far this season.