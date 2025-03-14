Keon Ellis News: Leads second unit in loss

Ellis totaled 18 points (7-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists and one steal over 28 minutes during Thursday's 130-104 loss to Golden State.

Ellis delivered his highest scoring outing since Feb. 13, marking his fifth game with at least 18 points through 63 regular-season appearances. The 25-year-old combo guard also recorded at least four assists for just the fourth time on the season. Ellis was efficient from the field Thursday, and he has shot 47.8 percent from the floor across his last five outings (three starts). In that five-game span, he has averaged 11.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.8 steals across 29.8 minutes per contest.