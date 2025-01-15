Keon Ellis News: Logs 18 points with first unit

Ellis chipped in 18 points (5-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 130-115 loss to the Bucks.

Ellis's perimeter game was on point Tuesday, with five three-pointers in eight attempts beyond the arc. Although Malik Monk (groin) has cemented his first-unit role, Ellis got a chance to shine during his teammate's absence. Ellis has also played as a replacement for De'Aaron Fox, making him the team's top second-unit option.for the backcourt.