Keon Ellis News: Muted performance in loss

Ellis had eight points (3-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 111-110 overtime loss to the Clippers.

Malik Monk (toe) missed his third game in a row for the Kings, but Ellis wasn't able to capitalize on the extra usage. He's still been an excellent contributor in nine-category leagues over the past 10 games, producing sixth-round value with averages of 9.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.7 steals, 1.2 blocks and 1.8 three-pointers.