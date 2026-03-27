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Keon Ellis News: Not starting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Ellis won't start against the Heat on Friday, Danny Cunningham of Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan Cleveland reports.

Ellis got the starting nod in Wednesday's loss to Miami due to Dean Wade (ankle) and Jarrett Allen (knee) being out. However, Allen will return to the lineup Friday, pushing Ellis back to the second unit. Over nine appearances off the bench in March, the Alabama product has averaged 8.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 1.1 assists and 1.1 blocks in 25.9 minutes per contest.

Keon Ellis
Cleveland Cavaliers
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