Keon Ellis headshot

Keon Ellis News: Not starting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Ellis won't start Tuesday's game against the Lakers.

With Jarrett Allen (knee) back in the lineup for the second leg of this back-to-back, Ellis will slide to the second unit. He has averaged 7.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 23.6 minutes per game over his last five appearances off the bench.

Keon Ellis
Cleveland Cavaliers
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