Keon Ellis News: Not starting Wednesday

Ellis won't start in Wednesday's game against Atlanta, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

Ellis started in Cleveland's last two games, most recently recording 19 points, three rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 27 minutes in Monday's 142-126 win over Memphis. However, with Dean Wade (ankle), Donovan Mitchell (ankle) and James Harden (personal) available, Ellis will return to the bench.