Keon Ellis News: Plays 32 minutes

Ellis ended with eight points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 32 minutes during Monday's 129-128 overtime win over the Mavericks.

Despite coming off the bench, Ellis continues to provide low-end fantasy value on the back of his elite steal rate. In six February outings, Ellis holds averages of 9.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 blocks, 1.7 steals and 1.8 three-pointers in 28.5 minutes per game which equates to 10th-round value in nine-category formats.