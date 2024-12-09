Keon Ellis News: Records three steals

Ellis notched five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, five assists and three steals over 16 minutes during Sunday's 141-97 win over the Jazz.

Ellis finished one theft short of his career-high mark of four steals. His role and production is trending in the wrong direction to start December, as he's averaging 4.0 points, 2.0 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 14.0 minutes over his last four games.