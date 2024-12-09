Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Keon Ellis headshot

Keon Ellis News: Records three steals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 9, 2024

Ellis notched five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, five assists and three steals over 16 minutes during Sunday's 141-97 win over the Jazz.

Ellis finished one theft short of his career-high mark of four steals. His role and production is trending in the wrong direction to start December, as he's averaging 4.0 points, 2.0 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 14.0 minutes over his last four games.

Keon Ellis
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now