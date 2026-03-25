Keon Ellis News: Reduced role continues

Ellis supplied two points (1-1 FG), three rebounds, one block and one steal in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 136-131 win over Orlando.

Ellis played fewer than 25 minutes for the third time in the past four games, resulting in limited production on both ends of the floor. Despite his defensive upside, Ellis has now recorded just eight combined steals and blocks in his past five games, while also failing to score more than eight points in any one appearance. At best, he should be viewed as a defensive streaming option.