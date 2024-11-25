Keon Ellis News: Returns Monday

Ellis (leg) has returned to Monday's game against the Thunder with 1:37 remaining in the third quarter, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

Ellis checked back into the game nearing the end of the third quarter after a brief exit, during which he limped back to the locker room. The 24-year-old guard started for just the second time of the season Monday, and he should be able to shoulder his normal workload the rest of the way.