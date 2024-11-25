Keon Ellis News: Returns Monday
Ellis (leg) has returned to Monday's game against the Thunder with 1:37 remaining in the third quarter, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.
Ellis checked back into the game nearing the end of the third quarter after a brief exit, during which he limped back to the locker room. The 24-year-old guard started for just the second time of the season Monday, and he should be able to shoulder his normal workload the rest of the way.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now