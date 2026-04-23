Keon Ellis News: Scoreless again Friday
Ellis closed with four rebounds and one block over 15 minutes during Thursday's 126-104 loss to the Raptors in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Ellis continues to offer very little on a nightly basis, having now scored a total of just 10 points in his past five appearances. For a player whose reputation is built around an ability to contribute on the defensive end, the fact that Ellis has averaged 1.0 combined steals and blocks during that time is a real worry.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keon Ellis See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, April 321 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?25 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 3025 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips: Best Waiver Wire Adds, Starts for this Week25 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1540 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keon Ellis See More