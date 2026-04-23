Keon Ellis News: Scoreless again Friday

Ellis closed with four rebounds and one block over 15 minutes during Thursday's 126-104 loss to the Raptors in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Ellis continues to offer very little on a nightly basis, having now scored a total of just 10 points in his past five appearances. For a player whose reputation is built around an ability to contribute on the defensive end, the fact that Ellis has averaged 1.0 combined steals and blocks during that time is a real worry.