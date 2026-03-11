Keon Ellis News: Scores 20 points with five treys
Ellis finished with 20 points (6-9 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 128-122 loss to the Magic.
Ellis has been scorching over the past two games, converting 61.1 percent of his shot attempts to go with averages of 19.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 4.5 triples and 1.0 steals per game. He won't stay this hot for long, but he's worth a look in deep leagues if you need some points and triples.
